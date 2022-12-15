This segment is sponsored by Chase.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The holidays are a time for family and friends—but scammers will do everything they can to complicate your celebrations. Scammers work year-round but prey on the increase in online purchases and web usage during the holidays. Falling victim to a scam can often mean losing money that can’t be recovered—or worse, having your identity stolen, affecting your credit and general finances. It’s a time-consuming misfortune to experience.

Analysis of the Federal Trade Commission (the federal agency that works to prevent fraudulent, deceptive, and unfair business practices) data revealed significant disparities in scams and fraud cases among Latinos compared to the general population₁. Now that the holiday season is in full swing, so are the activities of scam artists looking to acquire YOUR personal information and money.

THE MOST COMMON HOLIDAY SCAMS INCLUDE:

Holiday Charity Scams – According to a recent study from AARP, charity scams are the most common holiday scam. To avoid a charity scam, refrain from donating if a website or caller seeks payment only by wire transfer, gift card, or prepaid card—scam calls are frequently used to try and get your information over the phone.

– According to a recent study from AARP, charity scams are the most common holiday scam. To avoid a charity scam, refrain from donating if a website or caller seeks payment only by wire transfer, gift card, or prepaid card—scam calls are frequently used to try and get your information over the phone. Online Shopping Scams – Shopping online is so easy, especially during the busy holiday season. It’s also easy for scammers to extract information if you’re not protecting yourself.

– Shopping online is so easy, especially during the busy holiday season. It’s also easy for scammers to extract information if you’re not protecting yourself. Delivery Scams – As holiday packages are delivered around the country, scammers send out phishing emails disguised as UPS, FedEx, or U.S. Postal Service with a link to view your “missed deliveries.” These links can lead to phony sign-in pages asking for personal information or websites infected with malware.

