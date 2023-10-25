AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — World news right now is very difficult, and it can be tough to live a normal life when we’re bombarded with news headlines through our phones, radios, TV’s and other outlets. While things are stressful, Dr. Brian Weis, Interin Regional Dean for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine has some tips to help us deal with stress head-on.

There are two substantial, upsetting world conflicts happening right now, and at home in the States, the news feels a little dysfunctional; this sort of thing can affect our mental health. You may feel fear, anxiety, or a loss of control over your own life and plans. You may worry for the safety of strangers, loved ones, or yourself. These events may even trigger memories of personal traumatic experiences. First and foremost, you must know that whatever you feel is valid and that you are not alone.

When it comes to stress and anxiety, we can feel it emotionally, but there are also some physical signs of stress. Some examples are below.

· Panic attacks

· Difficulty breathing

· Blurred eyesight or sore eyes

· Sleep problems

· Fatigue

· Muscle aches and headaches

· Chest pains and high blood pressure

· Indigestion or heartburn

· Constipation or Diarrhea

· Feeling sick, dizzy, or fainting

· Sudden weight gain or weight loss

· Developing rashes or itchy skin

· Sweating

· Changes to a menstrual cycle

· Existing physical health problems are getting worse

If people experience high levels of stress, these physical effects can get worse. This can also happen if we experience stress for a long period. In some cases, stress may cause more severe or long-term physical health problems.

Here are some tips to controlling the stress in our daily lives.

· take a short break from the news

· mute or turn off news notifications on your smartphone

· mute or unfollow social media accounts that are reporting on it

· or limit your news intake to once a day

After you’ve had a break, check in with yourself. How are you feeling now? If you find that the break has helped, then try to continue:

· to stay informed in bitesize portions

· to take space from the news when you need to

· to pause and check in on how you feel

· to engage with different social media platforms based on how they make you feel

Dr. Weis says it’s important not to bottle up your stress and reach out if you need support. Also that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is also important. Things like

· Have a healthy sleep routine

· Exercise

· Eat a healthy diet

· Spend quality time with friends, family and loved ones

· Connect with nature.

TEXAS TECH PHYSICIANS

1400 SOUTH COULTER

(806) 414.9608

www.TexasTechPhysicians.com