AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —When parents get older, it can be more difficult to do things in and outside of the house. That’s why Jan McCreary, owner of Smooth Transitions West Texas has some tips for kids when they go to visit.

McCreary says check for things like burned out lightbulbs, the cleanliness of countertops, burn spots and pots and pans, spoiled food in the refrigerator and outdated medications.

Outside make sure to check for any trip hazards, make sure there are clear paths to things like the dumpster and vehicles, trim any trees with low hanging branches and check the gutters.

These are some easy ways to make sure senior parents stay safe and protected.