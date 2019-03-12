Tipps on Tuesday: State Farm has you Covered
New endorsements from State Farm:
1) Service Line Coverage: Repair service line underground like wiring or plumbing. Up to $10,000
2) Adult Day Care: Provides liability for the care of an adult.
3) Home Rental Endorsement: For AirBnB or VRBO type situations, if you rent your house out to others.
4) Home Systems Protection: Provides coverage for the breakdown of permanently installed equipment and appliances (AC, Stoves, Ovens, etc.)
Don Tipps State Farm Insurance
2700 S Western Street
(806) 355-7812
www.dontipps.com
