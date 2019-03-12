Tipps on Tuesday: State Farm has you Covered

Studio 4

New endorsements from State Farm:

1) Service Line Coverage: Repair service line underground like wiring or plumbing.  Up to $10,000

2) Adult Day Care:  Provides liability for the care of an adult.  

3) Home Rental Endorsement:  For AirBnB or VRBO type situations, if you rent your house out to others. 

4) Home Systems Protection:  Provides coverage for the breakdown of permanently installed  equipment and appliances (AC, Stoves, Ovens, etc.)

Don Tipps State Farm Insurance
2700 S Western Street
(806) 355-7812
www.dontipps.com
 

