Tipps on Tuesday: Protect Your Watercraft

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) 2018 watercraft theft report shows an eight percent decrease from 2017. A total of 4,499 watercraft were reported stolen between January 1 and December 31, 2018. The report is based on theft data contained in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database for all 50 states.

The top five states for thefts in descending order were:

1. Florida 1,114 35%

2. California 483 58%

3. Texas 378 33%

4. Louisiana 146 38%

5. North Carolina 143 34%

Hawaii, where boats are as numerous as tourists, reported no thefts in 2018.

The top five cities for thefts in descending order were:

1. Miami 203 33%

2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 68 25%

3. Tampa, Fla. 64 28%

4. Sacramento, Calif. 55 75%

5. Portland, Ore. 34 65%

The top five types of watercraft stolen in descending order were:

1. Personal Watercraft 1,139 29%

2. Runabout 529 47%

3. Utility 279 41%

4. Cruiser 171 49%

5. Sailboat 33 64%

The top five manufacturers for watercraft thefts in descending order were:

1. Yamaha Motor Corp., USA 564 25%

2. Bombardier Corp.** 336 33%

3. Kawasaki Motors Mfg. 106 31%

4. Perception Kayaks Inc. 60 25%

5. Tracker Marine LP 51 35%

Most thefts in 2018 occurred during the months of July (551), June (500) and August (500). March logged the fewest thefts with 238.

Boat owners are reminded to practice safe and smart boating. That includes personal safety while on the water, as well as theft prevention.

NICB recommends the following tips to protect your watercraft from theft:

· When you “dock it, lock it” and secure it to the dock with a steel cable

· Remove expensive equipment when not in use

· Chain and lock detachable motors to the boat

· Do not leave title or registration papers in the craft

· Disable the craft by shutting fuel lines or removing batteries

· Use a trailer hitch lock after parking a boat on its trailer

· Install a kill switch in the ignition system

· Ensure your marine insurance policy includes your equipment, boat, and trailer

· Take photos of the boat and mark it with a Hull Identification Number (HIN)



