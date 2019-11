AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s 2018 Stolen Vehicles Report, Amarillo ranked number 36 in the entire country with just over 1,100 vehicle thefts.

For comparison, Lubbock was 25th, Dallas 83rd, and Midland 99th. Albuquerque was number one.

Don Tipps has reminders as we head into the holiday season.

Don Tipps State Farm Insurance

2700 S Western Street

(806) 355-7812

www.dontipps.com