AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Imagine going to a restaurant and local law enforcement is coming by the table to refill your drink, take a dessert order or just chat about your day.

That’s what’s happening at Texas Roadhouse on July 29th.

It’s all to raise money for Special Olympics Texas.

The event is July 29th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse located at 2805 I-40.

For more information or to donate click here.