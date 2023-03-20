KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
by: Sheryl Proctor
Posted: Mar 20, 2023 / 05:02 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 20, 2023 / 05:02 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Get some lunch or dinner, see area Law Enforcement and help out the Special Olympics Texas organization.
Bubba’s 33 in Amarillo is hosting a Tip-A-Cop event on March 23rd from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
