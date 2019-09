AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Mayor’s Half Marathon, 2 person relay, 4 person relay, and 5K will take place on Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 a.m. at Get Fit, 1911 S Georgia.

This race benefits The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

This is the third year to put on the race and it continues to grow each year.

There will be bands, food trucks, margaritas, and Pondaseta beer in the center that day.

