Time to Ride at the 12th Annual Rider on the Rim Fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 12th Annual Rider on the Rim Trail Ride fundraiser benefiting the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation is on September 21 at the Mack Dick Pavilion in Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

Registration for horse guided trail ride starts at 1 p.m., the ride is from 2 to 4 p.m. Cocktail hour starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner, dancing, open bar and live auction. All evening activities will be at the Mack Dick Pavilion.

Ticket prices:

Evening event ticket for one person: $75

Evening event ticket for a couple: $125

Trail Ride Sponsor for morning ride & lunch: $200

Trail Ride Sponsor for afternoon ride & evening activities: $750 (includes dinner for 2)

All proceeds benefit the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation.

Evening entertainment will be provided by the band Insufficient Funds. The steak dinner will be catered by Desperado’s.

RSVP by September 13th by calling the TEXAS office at 806-655-2181 or email marketing@texas-show.com