Time to Dodge For A Cause

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 3rd Annual Dodge for A Cause Dodgeball Tournament is on Saturday, August 24 at the Bus and Freda Dugger Sportsplex at 2209 E. 33rd Street.

Now in its third year, the Dodgeball Tournament was organized as a way for Amarillo NPO Officers to give back to the communities they serve across Amarillo.

Last year, Officers raised $10,000, which went to purchase bicycles for the Northside Toy Drive. The year before, in 2017, they raised $6,500 to buy new equipment and uniforms for kids at the MAAC Kids Martial Arts & Athletic Center. This year’s event will benefit the Maverick Elite Wrestling Club, a local non-profit that prepares kids in the community to be successful in life.

Team registration for the tournament is on a first-come, first-served basis and is now open at DodgeForACauseAMA.com. The cost is $25 per person, with each team consisting of 6 to 8 players. All eligible dodge ballers must be at last 15 years old.