AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo starts in just under two weeks, and you only have hours left to take advantage of discounted ticket prices, they will return to full price on September 1st.

Click here to secure those savings. Even without the discount, the tickets are worth it as you’ll get to explore several different events.

New this year also is the Crush Wine and Beer Garden. Click here to look at the schedule and plan your trip to the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo.