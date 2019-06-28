Time for the Canyon Farmers Market

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon’s first Farmers Market of the season is on Saturday, June 28 on the square in Canyon from 8 a.m. to noon. There are more than 70 vendors this year, it is the largest year of the farmers market.

Farmers Market events:

July 27 is Harry Potter Day hosted by Palace Coffee. Canyon’s Farmers Market will be Diagon Alley in participation with this event and will close at 2 p.m.

August 3 is Watermelon day so there will be watermelon themed games such as watermelon bowling, seed spitting contests and watermelon ring toss.

Farm to Table dinner is Saturday, September 14 starting at 7 p.m. on The Square in Canyon. This is a way to enjoy the last days of summer with family and friends for a good cause. Farm to table is a big dinner that all the vendors donate to and help put together. Imperial Taproom will be cooking all the food donated from the vendors and a complementary beer from Long Wooden Spoon. The ticket sells help the Canyon Farmers Market for the next year: Tickets are $30 per adult, $15 for seniors, 60+, and $5 for kids 10 and under There will be a Canyon Farmers Market booth where tickets and CFM market bags will be sold. The bags are $8.



September 28 is the last market of the season and it will coincide with Canyon’s Annual Autumn Street Fest put on by the City of Canyon. The Canyon Farmers Market will be closing at 2 p.m. that day.

The farmers market will have an activity booth for kids on the south side of the courthouse near the Soap Box and Tir Bluen, free yoga from Crossties Yoga near the south side of the courthouse (in the grass or sidewalk if the grass is wet) from 8 to 8:30 a.m., and free local music at every farmers market.

Vinder App is a new, free tool available to local growers to help you sell your produce. It’s like Etsy or craigslist but for produce and meats and baked goods. A vendor signs up for free and lists their products. The buyer puts one of the products in their cart and prepays for it. The buyer has 2 delivery options. 1- Delivery as a pre-order and then the vendor will pick a pickup location. They buyer will come to that location. Once the buyer has the product the vendor will click purchase and the purchase will be completed and it will charge the card. 2-buyer can ask for the vendor to deliver the product (there is a delivery fee cost) For more about Vinder, click here.

Canyon Farmers Market

CANYONFARMERSMARKET.ORG

FACEBOOK: @CANYONFARMERSMARKET