Time for the 24th Annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 24th Annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off is today, Thursday, September 12th.

The doors open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chamber Grounds in downtown Amarillo. Entrance gates are at 10th & Polk, 12th & Polk, and 11th & Tyler.

This is Amarillo’s biggest networking event with all you can eat and drink. Teams compete for bragging rights in professional, amateur, and corporate divisions cooking ribs, brisket and other meats. Awards are also given for showmanship.

Tickets are $40 at the gate.

