Time for the 13th Annual Armed Forces Golf Ops

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 13th Annual Armed Forces Golf Ops fundraising golf tournament sponsored by the Roan Creek Marine Corp League is on Saturday, July 13 at the Palo Duro Creek Golf Course. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. with play beginning at 9 a.m. The cost is $75 per person.

The tournament is open to military and non-military players.

The Fundraiser provides funding for:

The Veterans Day Parade

JROTC Scholarships

Projects supporting injured warriors

The Panhandle Veterans Financial Assistance Program

For more information or to sign up to play, contact:

Mike at 806-236-6777, michaelwestbrook@suddenlink.net or Dick at 806-676-7722, rlj5135@suddenlink.net.