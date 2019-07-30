Time for AMA-CON

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AMA-CON returns to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex August 3 and August 4, occupying the entire north half of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

AMA-CON is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 3 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 4.

One-day passes are $5. Two-day passes are $8. For more information, click here.

Special guests at this year’s AMA-CON include:

· World Fantasy Award winner, Fonda Lee, whose books include Jade City, Zeroboxer, and Exo.

· International bestselling author, A.G. Howard, author of Stain, Roseblood, and the Splintered series

· Voiceover actor Bryn Apprill, whose credits include Attack on Titan, Fairy Tale, and The Boy and The Beast

· Voiceover actor Jessica Calvello, known for her work on Attack on Titan, Cutie Honey Universe, and Pop Team Epic

· Animator, artist, and writer Kelly Turnbull, whose work includes Ben 10, Ugly Americans, and the webcomic, Manly Guys Doing Manly Things

· To the Future—a street legal DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future constructed by Terry and Oliver Holler

· Cosplayers Knightmage, SuperKayce, and Mermaid Cosplay

There will be 5 separate cosplay contests at AMA-CON 2019: Kids, Comics, Gaming, Anime, and Sci/Fi/Steampunk/Original Characters.

Gaming opportunities include open play vintage video games, Magic the Gathering, Dragonball Z, and Rocket League tournaments. Open play and game demos will be available for Warhammer, Yu-Gi-Oh, RelicBlade, Vanguard, and Kill Team. The Center for the Study of the American West (C-SAW) will provide a station where participants can play Red Dead Redemption II and will offer the panel, Playing the Myth: Historical Representation in Red Dead Redemption I and II.

AMA-CON 2019 will also feature an AMA-CON Art Show organized by the Amarillo Museum of Art, children’s activities, professional and amateur artists sketch offs, an escape room, photo ops, and workshops and presentations on writing, art, acting, comic book history and more!

Back by popular demand, The Geek Prom will take place Saturday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Regency Room. Saturday evening will feature a new event this year—an interactive screening of Back to the Future—starting at 7 p.m. in Viewing Room.

AMA-CON is hosted by Friends of the Amarillo Public Library and funds raised through AMA-CON allow the Friends to support Library Educational Services such as Amarillo Reads Community Reading Program—including the ongoing reading club, Amarillo Reads in the Summer, Read to Succeed, Adult Reading Skills Tutoring, and English as a Second Language and US Citizenship Classes.