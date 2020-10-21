Tigerlily CEO on Breast Cancer Battle; Why She Founded Organization

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —
- EDUCATION IS EMPOWERMENT: Younger women can get breast cancer too, but many ignore the signs not knowing it can happen to them. Learn the facts about breast cancer (early stage, metastatic breast cancer and survivorship), know your family history, talk with your daughters, sisters and loved ones early to help them take charge of their health early. Be proactive and vigilant about your screenings – screenings have been impacted due to COVID-19. Also, if you’ve received a cancer diagnosis ask about other comorbidity health risks, such as MBD (metastatic bone disease), hypertension and rheumatologic disease.
- DISCUSS ADDITIONAL HEALTH RISKS: Ask your doctor about additional issues that may arise with a cancer diagnosis such as MBD. Complications like MBD can put both women and men at risk for skeletal issues and can reduce quality of life. Knowing the signs and symptoms of MBD is important. So, if you have cancer and are experiencing any aches, tenderness or pain that seems localized in a bone, talk to your health care provider right away.
- SEEK SUPPORT: Whether it’s emotional, physical or financial support, there are resources available to women who are struggling. Foundations like Tigerlily Foundation offer support programs including COVID-19 financial relief, 24/7 prayer lines and spiritual programs aimed to support women during and after breast cancer.
For more information, please visit: https://www.tigerlilyfoundation.org/