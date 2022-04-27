AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –On Thursday through Saturday, April 28 – 30 the Amarillo Symphony will welcome over 10,000 students to perform in the Greater Southwest Music Festival.

Founded in the Texas panhandle and hosted in downtown Amarillo, TX, the Greater Southwest Music Festival has been a longstanding pillar of the music community throughout Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Emerging from the pandemic, the Amarillo Symphony is honored to continue the tradition of immersing directors and students in performance and networking opportunities where they can receive feedback from seasoned, prominent educators and adjudicators.

“The Greater Southwest Music Festival has provided a beacon of excellence, inspiration, and encouragement for three generations of young performing musicians throughout the Texas Panhandle and parts of New Mexico and Oklahoma.” Said Dan Hanson, President of the GSWMF Committee. “Since 1971, school concert bands, orchestras, choirs, jazz ensembles, show choirs, and soloists have enjoyed the competition, the camaraderie, and the opportunity to perform at this well-known and treasured music festival. The economic and arts impact for the Amarillo area is significant with several thousand eager musicians and their directors participating every year.”

Over the 3-day Festival, students perform in concert settings with large bands, choirs, and orchestras; as well, through the Solo & Ensemble category, students get to compete and perform as vocal or instrumental soloists and in student-led chamber ensembles.

“By participating in the Greater Southwest Music Festival, students get the opportunity to perform side-by-side with their peers in a large ensemble, or as a solo performer focusing on the specific skills for their instrument or voice.” Said Irma-Esther Borup, Amarillo Symphony’s Education & Community Engagement Director. “These invaluable experiences of performance and camaraderie influence student musicians through grade-school and beyond.”

Greater Southwest Music Festival will be held in the Amarillo Civic Center, the Globe -News Center and at Amarillo College (Washington St. campus). Viewing performances are free to the public with no tickets necessary, ensembles will be performing from 8:00am – 5:40pm each day of the festival.

Full schedules of each performance can be found at amarillosymphony.org in the Education > Greater Southwest Music Festival tab.