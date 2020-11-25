Thirsty Wednesday with Rich Fleetwood

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Rich Fleetwood is a mastermind in all things adult beverages.
Today he’s bringing us a Bourbon Slush recipe as well as an Old Fashioned.
For the Bourbon Slush you’ll need the following ingredients:
4 small black tea bags
2 cups of water
7 cups boiling water
2 small cans of frozen orange juice
2 small cans of frozen lemonade
1.5 cups of sugar
2 cups of bourbon
7-Up, seltzer, or ginger ale
For the Knob Creek Rye Old Fashioned you’ll need the following ingredients:
1 sugar cube
2 dashes Angostura bitters
2 ounces Rye or Bourbon
Orange twist