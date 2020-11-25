Thirsty Wednesday with Rich Fleetwood

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Rich Fleetwood is a mastermind in all things adult beverages.

Today he’s bringing us a Bourbon Slush recipe as well as an Old Fashioned.

For the Bourbon Slush you’ll need the following ingredients:

4 small black tea bags

2 cups of water

7 cups boiling water

2 small cans of frozen orange juice

2 small cans of frozen lemonade

1.5 cups of sugar

2 cups of bourbon

7-Up, seltzer, or ginger ale

For the Knob Creek Rye Old Fashioned you’ll need the following ingredients:

1 sugar cube

2 dashes Angostura bitters

2 ounces Rye or Bourbon

Orange twist

