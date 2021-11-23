M&R Liquor Showcases Wines Perfect for Thanksgiving

This segment is sponsored by M&R Liquor.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Whether it’s to drink before the meal is served, during the meal or with dessert, wine is a great item to bring to your Thanksgiving lunch or dinner.

Charlie with M&R Liquor has some different options to consider. He and his staff are knowledgeable about what type of wine you’d like and what’s the best option based on your budget.

They are open on the day before Thanksgiving, but Thanksgiving day, so make sure you stop by early and stock up on what you’ll need.

M&R Liquor has three locations, Bell & Hillside, Western & Amarillo Boulevard and 34th & Osage.