M&R Liquor Offers Low-Cal Options on Thirsty Thursday

Thirsty Thursdays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This segment is sponsored by M&R Liquor.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Drink fit. M&R Liquor has a number of great options for anyone wanting to still enjoy adult beverages but not have a high calorie intake.

Western Son is a great vodka brand that has a number of different flavors and can be mixed with club soda, tonic water, lemonade or many other mixers.

Seltzers are also a great option because a lot of them are low in calories, low carb, and low sugar and you don’t have to mix them with anything. Some options M&R Liquor offer are Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzers.

Wine usually isn’t an option for those who want to monitor their calorie or sugar intake, but M&R Liquor offers some options including Fit Vine which is lower in sugar.

M&R Liquor is also hosting their annual FirstBank Southwest Tower Run which is being held on February 26th at 9:30 a.m. You can register here and then pick up your packet on February 25th from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at GetFit on Georgia. All proceeds benefit the Brandy Lee Leard Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss