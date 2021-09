AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –M&R Liquor has great spirits, wine, and beer from wall to wall in all 3 of their locations.

They’re celebrating 35 years of business.

One of the spirits they have is Bomb City Vodka, a local spot with a tasting room and a unique way to make their vodka.

M&R is celebrating 35 years by having a number of single barrel and private selections including the following:

Buffalo Trace

Blue Note Juke Joint

1792 Bottled in Bond

Woodford Reserve

Jefferson’s Ocean