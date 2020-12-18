Thirsty Thursday with Rich Fleetwood, Dana & Homemade Eggnog

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Rich Fleetwood continues to bring the best drink recipes each week. In true holiday fashion he’s got an eggnog recipe that you’ll be sure to like.

Here’s what you need to make and how it’s done.

Homemade Eggnog:

12 Fresh Eggs

2 Cups Powdered Sugar

1 Tsp of Ground Cinnamon

1 Tsp of Ground Nutmeg

½ Tsp of Ground Allspice

1 Cup of Elijah Craig Bourbon

2/3 Cup of Bacardi White Rum

1 Cup of Bacardi Dark Rum

4 Cups Whole Milk

1 Cup Heavy Cream

Carefully separate 12 Eggs, placing the yolks in one large mixing bowl and the whites in another. Mix the egg yoks with a hand mixer on medium speed to combine. Add 2 ups of powdered sugar, 1 tsp. ground cinnamon, 1 tsp. of ground nutmeg, and ½ tsp. of ground allspice and continue to mix on medium speed until slightly frothy and most of the sugar has dissolved. Stir. Combine 1 cup of Elijah Craig Bourbon, 2/3 Cup of Bacardi White Rum, 1 Cup of Bacardi Dark Rum in the large measuring glass and slowly pour into the sugar – egg yolk mixture while whisking continuously. Continue whisking the mixture while adding 4 cups of whole milk and 1 cup of heavy cream. With clean beaters, beat the egg whites in their reserved bowl until soft peaks form. With a rubber spatula, fold the egg whites into the egg yok mixture whisk to make sure all of the ingredients are fully incorporated. Pour the egg nog into a punch bowl and refrigerate until chilled or bottle the Nog in clean bottles and store in the fridge for up to 2 months.

Tip: When working with raw eggs, be sure that they are fresh and free of cracks. Separating them is easy once you get the hang of it: Crack cold eggs firmly along the side of a bowl and gently pull apart the two shell halves, keeping the yolk in one half of the shell. Gently transfer the yolk back and forth from each shell half until all of the white has run into the bowl below.