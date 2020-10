AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Rich Fleetwood is back for another Thirsty Thursday and another delicious drink.

INGREDIENTS

1 part Basil Hayden’s® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

3/4 part Aperol® Aperitif

3/4 part Dolin® Rouge Sweet Vermouth

Orange peel

METHOD

1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice.

2. Stir until cold.

3. Strain liquid into glass and serve up or with a large ice cube.

4. Garnish with an orange peel.

For more information on the distillery click here.