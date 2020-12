AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Rich Fleetwood is a master mixologist in all things. We’ve dabbled in gin, vodka, bourbon, whiskey, and now rum.

Rich is mixing up a hot buttered rum and a classic daiquiri.

Here are the ingredients needed for the Hot Buttered Rum:

2oz Aged Venezuelan Rum

5oz Hot Water

2oz Butter Base

Here are the ingredients needed for a classic Daiquiri:

2oz White Rum

1oz Fresh Lime Juice

1/2oz Simple Syrup