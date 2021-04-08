Thirsty Thursday with Rich & Dana Featuring Bombay Bramble

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – If you’re a gin fan, Bombay has a new product called Bombay Bramble Gin.

It’s Bombay’s iconic gin mixed with blackberry and raspberry.

Below are some easy recipes that Rich and Dana made on the show.

Cocktails of the week.

Bombay Bramble & Fever Tree Tonic

2 OZ Bombay Raspberry / Blackberry Bramble

Top with Fever Tree Tonic

Garnish Lemon Wedge

You could also mix this gin in a glass of ice with some tonic water and enjoy it in a classic gin and tonic.

Rich and Dana also have some ready to drink options from Bicardi, Cazadores, and Bombay that should be available in stores near you.