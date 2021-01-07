Thirsty Thursday with Rich and Dana

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Rich and Dana are back to mix up some great drinks for the new year.

Today they focused on the Martini, and many different ways to enjoy it.

Here are the recipes they used:



2 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin

1 oz Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Stir Cocktail and Strain

Vesper Martini – James Bond

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

1 oz Grey Goose Vodka

½ oz Lillet Blanc

Shaken and strained

Sapphire East Martini:

Bombay Sapphire East

Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth

Almond Stuffed Olive – Rosemary Sprig

Stirred or Shaken – Rocks