Thirsty Thursday with Rich and Dana

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Rich and Dana are back to mix up some great drinks for the new year.
Today they focused on the Martini, and many different ways to enjoy it.
Here are the recipes they used:
2 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin
1 oz Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth
2 Dashes Orange Bitters
Stir Cocktail and Strain
Vesper Martini – James Bond
1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire
1 oz Grey Goose Vodka
½ oz Lillet Blanc
Shaken and strained
Sapphire East Martini:
Bombay Sapphire East
Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth
Almond Stuffed Olive – Rosemary Sprig
Stirred or Shaken – Rocks