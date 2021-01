AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –For months now the new trend for drinks are the ready to drink cocktails.

One that you might try is Mule 2.0. The story of Mule 2.0 started in 2015 when Lisa Marlow loved Moscow Mules but became frustrated with the inconsistency of preparation.

She created her own formula and created the Mule 2.0 which comes in a variety of flavors including the London Mule, Mexican Mule, Moscow Mule, Caribe Mule, and Old Fashioned Mule.

For more information on Mule 2.0 click here.