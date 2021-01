AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Rich and Dana are back and making one of Andy Justus’ favorite drinks, the Paloma.

Here is the recipe that Rich used to make the Palmona:

El Tesoro Paloma

2 oz Blanco Tequila

.25oz Agave

.75oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Top with Grapefruit Soda

When it comes to tequila Rich says the El Tesoro it’s a family owned business making great tequila. Rich says while this or tequilas like it might cost a bit more, they’re going to taste great.