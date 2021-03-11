Thirsty Thursday with Rich and Dana Featuring Teeling Irish Whiskey

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Rich and Dana are serving up Irish Whiskey with an interesting twist.

The ingredients and directions are below:

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Irish Whiskey

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz Honey-Sage Syrup

0.25 oz St-Germain

INSTRUCTIONS

Step One

In a small frying pan add .5 cup vegetable oil and heat until the oil is crackling. When hot, add fresh sage leaves to the oil and fry until crisp. Remove leaves from oil and place on folded paper towel sheets to dry, before salting.

Step Two

Add all remaining ingredients to a shaker tin with ice and shake.

Step Three

Strain into a rocks glass using a Hawthorne strainer, add fresh ice and garnish with a deep-fried, salted sage leaf.