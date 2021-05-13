Thirsty Thursday with Rich and Dana Featuring Elijah Craig

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Elijah Craig is a whisky made out of Kentucky.
Details on their product are below.
Here are the recipes for today’s cocktails.
EC Rye Ginger Shrub Cocktail
Ginger Shrub Recipe
- 1 Five Inch Ginger Root
- 1 Cup Water
- 1 Cup Sugar
- ¼ to ½ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar, to Taste
- Cocktail Recipe
- .25 Oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 2 Oz Ginger Shrub
- 2 Oz Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey
- Shake, Strain into Heavy Rocks Glass & Top w/ Club Soda
- Garnish w/ Lime Wheel & Candied Ginger!