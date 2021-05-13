Thirsty Thursday with Rich and Dana Featuring Elijah Craig

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Elijah Craig is a whisky made out of Kentucky.

Details on their product are below.

Here are the recipes for today’s cocktails.

EC Rye Ginger Shrub Cocktail

Ginger Shrub Recipe

  • 1 Five Inch Ginger Root
  • 1 Cup Water
  • 1 Cup Sugar
  • ¼ to ½ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar, to Taste
  • Cocktail Recipe
  • .25 Oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 2 Oz Ginger Shrub
  • 2 Oz Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey
  • Shake, Strain into Heavy Rocks Glass & Top w/ Club Soda
  • Garnish w/ Lime Wheel & Candied Ginger!
Elijah-Craig-Rye-Fact-SheetDownload

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss