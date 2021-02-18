Thirsty Thursday with Rich and Dana: Elijah Craig Hot Toddy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s a drink that can be traced back to the 1600’s. Some say it’s the best way to sooth a sore throat. You could say it’s the best way to warm up this week.

Here are the recipes for the hot and cold toddy.

Hot Toddy:

2 oz. Elijah Craig Bourbon

1 oz Honey Syrup (2:1 Ratio)

4 oz Hot Water

Garnish: Half Lemon Wheel Studded with Cloves

Cold Toddy: (Time for some fun)

2 oz Elijah Craig Bourbon

1 oz Honey Syrup (2:1 Ratio)

.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Top with Snow

Garnish & Stir: With a Cinnamon Stick