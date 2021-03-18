Thirsty Thursday with Rich and Dana: Dos Primos Tequila

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Dos Primos Tequila is Spanish for “Two Cousins,” Dos Primos was dreamed up by cousins Jeff Worn and Thomas Rhett, who wanted to create a tequila that blended Mexican tradition with southern sensibility.
Today Rich and Dana created a Ranch Water and the Del Rio.
Ingredients for Ranch Water:
- Tequila
- Lime juice
- Topo Chico mineral water
Ingredients for the Del Rio:
1 oz. blanco tequila (Rouse uses Olmeca Altos)
1 oz. rosé wine
1 oz. agave syrup
¾ oz. fresh lemon juice
½ oz. fresh grapefruit juice
1 grapefruit peel swath
Egg white (pasteurized, if you prefer)
Soda water, to top
Tools: shaker, strainer
Glass: cocktail
Garnish: dehydrated grapefruit powder (optional) or a grapefruit twist
Dry shake (without ice) the first 7 ingredients. Add ice to the shaker, shake again to chill, then strain into a chilled glass. Top with soda water and garnish.