DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- It's a bird, it's definitely a plane! The Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow is happening this Saturday, May 22 at Dalhart Municipal Airport. According to the Dalhart Chamber of Commerce, this is Dalhart's first airshow. Admission to the event is free, and parking is $15 pre-paid or $20 at the gate.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and performances are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Food trucks, vendors, bounce houses, car shows and other family oriented activities will be on hand for the event. Chamber officials said preliminary performances by local performers will take place before the main event.