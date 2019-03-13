Then Came Grace: Hope Fest 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Patsy's Place is a Christ-centered transitional home in Amarillo. The volunteers and staff nurture and mentor women as they struggle to cope with the obstacles they face almost immediately upon release from county jail or prison.

The public can help Patsy's Place and Sharing Hope Ministry by attending Hope Fest.

Hope Fest is Thursday, March 28 at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and are only available until March 15. Jud Wilhite will be the featured guest speaker. There will also be food and more.

Visit sharinghopeministry.org or call 806-358-7803 for more information.

