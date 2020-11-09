The Wounded Warrior Project Hosting Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and empowering injured veterans, today announces ‘Honoring Our Warriors’ – a virtual Veterans Day celebration to encourage Americans everywhere to celebrate Veterans Day from home. The virtual event will be hosted by former NFL quarterback and current football analyst for ESPN Jesse Palmer, and includes musical performances, as well as veteran tributes during the broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m. EST / 10:30 CST / 8:30 PST on the nonprofit’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. WWP will encourage participants to share their own stories and veteran tributes throughout the broadcast.

The nationwide online celebration will bring to life stories of strength, courage and hope through personal anecdotes from generations of military veterans, touching reunions and musical performances by multi-platinum singer Sara Evans and male a cappella group Straight No Chaser – all to honor the United States armed forces and celebrate America’s heroes.

This year’s event is made possible in part due to the long-standing support of WWPs valued partner USAA.

About Michael Linnington:

Michael Linnington serves as chief executive officer (CEO) of Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). He brings 35 years of military experience and leadership to the organization. In this position, Michael oversees day-to-day operations and works with the executive team to set and implement the organization’s strategic vision. He is responsible for ensuring WWP’s free, direct programs and services continue to have the greatest possible impact on the warriors, caregivers, and families we serve.