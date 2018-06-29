The Truth About Invisalign
What is Invisalign?
- Invisalign is a clear aligner that is virtually invisible
- Invisalign is very comfortable to wear and is easy to live with
To start Invisalign, Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics trained staff will take a 3D scan of your teeth, this takes only about 10 minutes. With these 3D images, Dr. Ross will compose a specialized treatment plan for each patient.The Itero 3D scanner also has Invisalign Simulation, this gives you the ability to show you detailed images of what your teeth might look like after your Invisalign treatment is completed.
How Does Invisalign Work?
- Invisalign takes a modern approach to straightening teeth by using custom-made aligners; created for you and only you
- Wearing your Invisalign trays will gradually and gently shift your teeth into place.
- Invisalign trays are simply switched out weekly
- There is no monthly visit with Invisalign; most patients come into the office every 12 weeks or longer depending on patient preferences
What’s the benefits of Invisalign:
- There are no metal brackets and no wires to tighten
- It is virtually invisible
- The trays can be removed before eating, brushing and flossing. So patients have an easier ability to maintain excellent oral hygiene
- There are no food restrictions
- Patients will have fewer office visits
Who is a candidate for Invisalign?
- Everyone
Is Invisalign cost friendly?
- "At APDO, we value our patients and want to provide every option available to best fit your goals and needs. Our Invisalign clear aligners and traditional metal braces are priced the same cost so that you can decide what works best for you," APDO stated.
APDO is offering $1,000 off Adult Invisalign though out the end of August.
Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry
Shane Moore, DDS
2455 I-40 west
(806) 350-5437
www.amarillopediatricdentistry.com
APDO WEST
3501 Soncy
Suite 129
806.376.4770
www.amarillopediatricdentistry.com
www.amarillopediatricspecialists.com
