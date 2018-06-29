The Truth About Invisalign

What is Invisalign?

Invisalign is a clear aligner that is virtually invisible

Invisalign is very comfortable to wear and is easy to live with

To start Invisalign, Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics trained staff will take a 3D scan of your teeth, this takes only about 10 minutes. With these 3D images, Dr. Ross will compose a specialized treatment plan for each patient.The Itero 3D scanner also has Invisalign Simulation, this gives you the ability to show you detailed images of what your teeth might look like after your Invisalign treatment is completed.

How Does Invisalign Work?

Invisalign takes a modern approach to straightening teeth by using custom-made aligners; created for you and only you

Wearing your Invisalign trays will gradually and gently shift your teeth into place.

Invisalign trays are simply switched out weekly

There is no monthly visit with Invisalign; most patients come into the office every 12 weeks or longer depending on patient preferences

What’s the benefits of Invisalign:

There are no metal brackets and no wires to tighten

It is virtually invisible

The trays can be removed before eating, brushing and flossing. So patients have an easier ability to maintain excellent oral hygiene

There are no food restrictions

Patients will have fewer office visits

Who is a candidate for Invisalign?

Everyone

Is Invisalign cost friendly?

"At APDO, we value our patients and want to provide every option available to best fit your goals and needs. Our Invisalign clear aligners and traditional metal braces are priced the same cost so that you can decide what works best for you," APDO stated.

APDO is offering $1,000 off Adult Invisalign though out the end of August.

Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry

Shane Moore, DDS

2455 I-40 west

(806) 350-5437

www.amarillopediatricdentistry.com

APDO WEST

3501 Soncy

Suite 129

806.376.4770

www.amarillopediatricdentistry.com

www.amarillopediatricspecialists.com

