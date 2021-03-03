The Spice Gal: Egg Cupcakes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a mobile and easy breakfast that you can prep on Sunday and eat throughout the week.

Ingredients:

Butter

10-12 Eggs

Sea Salt and Black Pepper to taste

1Tblsp Spice Gal Season It up blend

Green Onion

Mushrooms

Bell peppers

Onions

2-4 Cups spinach

1lb ground beef

1-2Tblps Spice Gal Momma’s Breakfast Sausage seasoning

1. Preheat oven to 350, grease two muffin pans generously with butter or use non stick cupcake liners. 2. Brown your ground beef, Bellpeppers and Onions and season with Momma’s Breakfast sausage. 3. Whisk all of your Eggs along with sea salt, pepper & Season it up Blend in kitchen aid mixer or large bowl. 4. Add all veggies and beef 5. Fill muffin cups with 1/4 cup of mixture (should make 18-20 cupcakes) 6. Bake for 20-25 min or until eggs are set in middle. 7. Eat Fresh or store in Fridge and reheat as needed