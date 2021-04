AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Spice Gal is whipping up a few quick dips that won’t take long but are delicious.

Below are the recipes, if you need some of her products click here.

Guacamole:

2 avocados

Diced onion

Cilantro

Lime

Roma tomato

Fiesta blend



Salsa:

Can of diced tomatoes

Fiesta blend

Diced onion

Cilantro

Jalepeno

Cream cheese Dip:

1 block of cream cheese

Fiesta Blend