AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Starlight Theater has a few more concerts to go for the summer.

Coming up on July 25th is The Prairie Dogs.

You can see them talk about their career and perform a song or two above.

Make sure you check them out at Sam Houston Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 25th.

The music is free, but there are also food trucks and family fun.