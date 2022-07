AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Prairie Dogs are a great band on the High Plains, and they’re playing some songs ahead of their Starlight Theater performance on July 26th at 7 p.m. over at Sam Houston Park.

This is an event with free music, along with food trucks and other vendors, so a family-friendly event where you can bring your lawn chair, blankets, and enjoy live music.