AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The new year means people are trying to eat better, and one myth that people believe sometimes is that carbs are bad and so are potatoes. Cara Harbstreet, Food & Nutrition Expert and Intuitive Eating Registered Dietitian notes that potatoes are not only America’s favorite vegetable, but that they have Vitamin C, Potassium, Fiber and Protein.

EASY POTATO COOKING HACKS:

1. Cut potatoes into small pieces to roast for faster cooking or heat in the air fryer. You can use roasted potatoes throughout the week to make dishes like bowls and burritos more filling and nutritious.

o Recipe 1: Sheet Pan Roasted Turkey and Herbed Potatoes

2. Start cooking potatoes in the slow cooker or Instant Pot and then refrigerate for lightning-fast prep and choose-your-own-adventure meals. Finish them in the oven, microwave or air fryer in minutes.

o Recipe 2: Green Chili, Corn and Potato Chowder

3. The freezer is your friend. The options are endless for freezer-friendly potato soups and are easy to reheat when you’re ready to eat!

o Recipe 3: Tuscan Kale and Potato Soup (Zupa Toscana)

