AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Phone Medic Amarillo is one of about a dozen businesses impacted by a business complex fire that happened six weeks ago near SW 34th & Georgia.

Shortly after the flames were put out, the owners were finding a new location and buying new supplies so they could get back up and running.

Coming up on November 14th the business is hosting a grand re-opening ceremony at their new location.

For more information click here.