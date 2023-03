AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Unique finds with dozens of vendors. The Peddler Show returns to Amarillo March 17th through 19th.

Friday you can go from noon to 6 p.m., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.