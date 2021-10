AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re shopping for someone’s birthday, the holidays, or you want to revamp the places around you, The Peddler Show is back in Amarillo.

From October 8th – 10th you can go shop small businesses and get unique items.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 8th

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 9th

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 10th

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.