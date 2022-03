Stylish fashions, trendy jewelry, home decor, gifts, and more are just some of the things that can be expected at this weekend’s Peddler Show.

Kaci Floyd, the event manager, joined us to tell us what vendors, booths and more can be found.

The Peddler Show will be at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The Peddler Show is March 11 through March 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.