The Peddler Show Coming to Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Peddler Show is coming back to Amarillo this weekend. Enjoy one of a kind gifts for the whole family at the Civic Center.
For more information and to purchase tickets click here.
Offering unique gifts for the whole family
by: Sheryl ProctorPosted: / Updated:
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Peddler Show is coming back to Amarillo this weekend. Enjoy one of a kind gifts for the whole family at the Civic Center.
For more information and to purchase tickets click here.