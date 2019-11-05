The PARC to host One-on-One Art Show

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While many agencies in Amarillo provide overnight shelter, food, and other necessities. There is a gap in helping those experiencing homelessness find their identity and purpose.

The Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center (PARAC) was founded five years ago to provide a place during the day where those experiencing homelessness could be known and find themselves.

There is an opportunity for you to support that mission.

One-on-One Art Show.