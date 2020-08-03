The PARC Hosting Fundraising Scavenger Hunt

Adapting to Covid-19 by hosting three different events

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center is getting unique with their fundraising events due to Covid-19.

The first fundraising event is a scavenger hunt. Local businesses are involved and will provide clues to those who are participating. The event is from August 6th through 9th.

The second event is a Party at the PARC. There will food, drinks, music, art and more at their new location that’s just behind their original building.

The third event is the annual 5K that’s being hosted downtown. There are 3 routes to choose from which coincide with the daily routes that their members take each day.

For more information or to sign up for one of the events click here.