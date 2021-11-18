The Panhandle Gives Set to Launch 2021 Campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Panhandle Gives works to provide help to organizations across the High Plains.

In 2020, the community stepped up and helped raise more than $3 million dollars.

Now in 2021 they’re getting ready to launch their campaign that will begin November 22nd to November 30th.

Courtesy: The Panhandle Gives website

What is The Panhandle Gives?

The Panhandle Gives is an annual event hosted and coordinated by the Amarillo Area Foundation (AAF). The event begins on the Monday before Thanksgiving and ends on the global day of giving known as Giving Tuesday. This year, that’s November 22 – November 30, 2021. Any nonprofit eligible to receive a grant from AAF qualifies to register for participation.

One hundred percent of all donations raised by the organizations are kept by that organization. In addition, each participating organization that raises at least $250 during the campaign receives a percentage match of the total amount of the Amplification Fund. The Amplification Fund is made up of money given from foundations, corporate sponsors, and individual donors and was established by AAF to AMPLIFY the amount of money participating organizations receive during the campaign.

The Panhandle Gives continues to be a focused effort of the Amarillo Area Foundation to support, empower, and encourage collaboration among nonprofits across the twenty-six counties of the Texas Panhandle. In 2020, the total amount raised was $3,549,329 enabling the growing number of participating nonprofits to serve their communities with innovative programs and services. We hope you’ll join us in 2021!